Roy "Rue" Beeler



Des Moines, Iowa - Due to travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 virus we have rescheduled the Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 1:30 - 4:30 at the VFW Post 9662, 1309 SE 66th Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa.









