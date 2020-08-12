1/1
Roy Clyde Young
1952 - 2020
Roy Clyde Young

St. Marys - Roy Clyde Young, 67, of St. Marys, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home. Funeral services for Roy will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Peterson Funeral Home in Indianola. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:30am prior to services. For those wishing to pay their respects and avoid a larger crowd without family present, a pre-visitation will be held from 8:30-10:00am.

Roy was born on December 16, 1952 in St. Marys, Iowa to Lyle and Dolores (Smith) Young. Roy was an outstanding man. He loved his community and was proud to be an American and always flew his flag high. Roy served on the St. Marys Fire Department for a number of years. He was an extremely hard working man that provided for his family. Roy kept a spectacular yard and enjoyed working on projects from woodworking to tractors. Roy worked as a janitor for St. Marys Schools in his younger years. He made a career for himself working for Mercy Properties for 30 plus years. Roy took a retirement job at Simon Welding in his last years.

Roy loved music and a sunny vacation. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. You could always find Roy with a smile on his face and a joke not too far to follow. Roy loved his wife Mickey with all his heart and stood by her side for 48 years. He will be deeply missed.

Roy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Micaela(Mickey); daughter, Chasity Young (Brian); son, James Young (Rachel); sister, Sharon Gibson (Fred); grandchildren, Jaclyn, Lexi, Brooklynn and Ashton. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Dolores Young; siblings, Kenny, Gene and Donny and a grandson Kolton Young.

Memorials for Roy may be made to Pink Tractor Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at www.peter sonfuneralservice.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Viewing
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Peterson Funeral Home
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Peterson Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Peterson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Funeral Home
602 E. Salem
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-2215
