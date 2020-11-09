Roy E. Boyd
Des Moines - I am quite sure that at the very last moment, when Roy released his final breath, Dorothy's hand reached out and took him safely into her arms. They were like that.
Roy E. Boyd was born on November 16, 1926 and he left us just shy of his 94th birthday. He was quite a guy. He was an ornery Davis county hillbilly (his words), he was a Chief Warrant Radio Electrician in the Merchant Marines during WWII after which he returned to marry his sweetheart, Dorothy, in 1947. Together they built a business (Midwestern Electronics Co.), a family, and a life worth emulating.
Roy was a public speaker and a storyteller, he was a volunteer and chaperone when his boys were in scouting, he was a fund raiser, and a pilot, and Past Potentate of the Za-Ga-Zig Shrine in Central Iowa and instrumental in founding the Flying Fez club. He and his fellow pilots flew thousands of miles taking burn victims and families for treatment at Shrine Children's hospitals. Always recognized as a man of integrity with a twinkle in his eye, he was certainly an ambassador of good will and quick smiles at his home in Scottish Rite Park, a place he loved and promoted. He and Dorothy were well known for their handholding and care for one another. His accomplishments were many and it was hard to distinguish between those that were work and those that were his passion. But he would tell you that the best and by far greatest and most important achievement was winning over Dorothy and raising their sons.
Roy was very involved with his community. Memberships included: 50-year Mason in the Acanthus Lodge, 32nd Degree Mason of Scottish Rite Consistory, the Royal Order of Jesters, Royal Order of Scotland, the Quiet Birdman Des Moines Hanger, and a 10-year volunteer with SCORE. His wings have existed for a long time and now he is flying again—safe journey, Pops! I swear I heard your plane fly over and saw the wings tip!
Roy will be joining his beloved wife, Dorothy; his infant son, Mark; his parents, brothers and many friends.
He will be sorely missed by his sons, James (Teresa) of Des Moines, Dennis (Cindy) of St. Charles; granddaughter, Kelly (Patrick) Schutte; grandsons, Matt (Melissa), Tony, and Mike (Heidi); and 5 great-grandchildren, Mack, Ross, Maisie, Molly, and Jayson Boyd.
Our humble thanks to the residents and staff of Scottish Rite Park and the dedicated and compassionate staff of Veterans Hospital.
Services will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines with visitation on Sunday, November 15 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and the funeral with Masonic service on Monday, November 16 at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed and the link can be found below Roy's obituary page at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
. Memorials may be directed to Shriners Children's Hospital
. The family respectfully requests all guests wear masks and practice social distancing.