Roy Evans


1939 - 2019
Roy Evans Obituary
Roy Evans

Johnston - Roy Evans was born April 26, 1939, and passed away on September 25, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.

Roy worked for Digital Equipment Corp. for many years. After retiring at age 60, he found great joy in traveling with his wife, Karen.

Roy had a passion for photography and was always behind the camera. He loved riding his motorcycle with his crew and having breakfast with them weekly.

Roy is survived by his wife of 20 years, Karen; son, Craig Evans; daughter, Becky (Dick) Moffitt; grandchildren, Allison (Menno) and Brett; as well as other loving family and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Brad Evans.

Per his wishes, no services will held at this time.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League or Salvation Army in loving memory of Roy.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019
