Roy Hilgemann
Norwalk - Roy Hilgemann passed away July 12, 2019 at Kavanagh House in Des Moines. He was born June 7, 1959 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Mary (Nordstrom) and Gerald Hilgemann. He graduated from Norwalk High School, was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan, and worked at Echo Valley Country Club for many years. He is survived by his parents, sisters Kari (Jim) Wekseth, Lauri (Will) Ghormley, Dianne (Mike) Coates, and Michelle (Doug) Daugherty.
A memorial service will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Echo Valley Country Club on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Memorial contributions in Roy Hilgeman's honor will be appreciated and may be made payable to the University of Iowa Center for Advancement.
O'Leary Funeral & Cremation Services in Norwalk has been entrusted to care for Roy and his family. To order flowers or leave a message for the family visit olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 17 to July 18, 2019