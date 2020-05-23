|
Roy J. Mann Jr.
Urbandale - Roy J. Mann Jr., 88, went to heaven on Friday, May 22, 2020 to be with his lovely wife Bernice Mann. There will be a private family service on Tuesday, May 27, 2020 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with entombment at the Resthaven Mausoleum. To join the Facebook live stream at 10 a.m. Tuesday please visit McLaren's Resthaven Chapel's Facebook page.
Roy was a veteran of the Korean War and loved to work with the VFW. We could find him every year at the Urbandale Fourth of July at the VFW trailer selling ice cream and pizza. He also loved going to garage sales and picking up toys and helping other people. Roy loved his two children and loved his two grandkids. He never knew a stranger and always had a smile on his face and a smile to say hello.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Roy's name to the Cancer Center of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 23 to May 24, 2020