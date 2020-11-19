Roy Wendell MesserschmidtWest Des Moines - Roy Wendell Messerschmidt was reunited with God on Monday, November 16, 2020, after battling Covid-19 at Mercy One Hospital in West Des Moines. Roy's family was with him in prayer during his final hours. He was 94.Roy was born on September 7, 1926, to Roy and Mabel Messerschmidt in Des Moines, IA. He attended Roosevelt High School and served in the Navy during World War II for two years. Upon returning from War, he went on to receive his college degree from Drake University. He then joined his father, Roy M. Messerschmidt, to start his career in banking with First Bank of West Des Moines, IA, until it was sold in 2014.Roy had a great passion for golf, the Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Cubs. He golfed regularly with his many friends at Des Moines Golf and Country Club and always looked forward to playing in the father and son golf tournament with Rick and Bill.He was a dedicated member of the West Des Moines Lions Club and West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce (1993 Citizen of The Year). He enjoyed volunteering as an announcer for the Valley High School football games and scorekeeper for the girls' basketball tournaments. He was an active member of the West Des Moines United Methodist Church from 1961 to the present. While he was involved in many programs at the church, a few highlights include working at the church's food stand at the Iowa State Fair, choir, and men's chorus. He enjoyed the organ and could be found in the early morning playing before going to work. Roy was also one of the founding members of the group that started the Last Supper Drama. A memorable performance that was started as a unique one-time idea continued with performances all over the state of Iowa for over 30 years.He loved his family and cherished his experiences in raising his children and stepchildren. He is survived by his wife, Janice Cross; children, Rick Messerschmidt (Anita), Bill Messerschmidt (Teresa), and J. Messerschmidt; stepchildren, Jeff Cross (Tina), Scott Cross (Kris), Jennifer DeCarlo (Dave). He was blessed with four grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and five step-great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Susan, brother Albert Messerschmidt and sister Helen Miller.A celebration of Roy's life will commence when it's safe to gather. Memorial contributions can be made to West Des Moines United Methodist Church.