Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
515-276-0551
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
10395 University Ave
Clive, IA
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
10395 University Ave
Clive, IA
1932 - 2019
Royce Gale Obituary
Royce Gale

Des Moines - Royce "Bob" R Gale died peacefully in his home on September 15, 2019 in the arms of his loving wife, Phyllis. Bob was born on January 3, 1932 in Des Moines, Iowa at his family's home on the kitchen table.

He is preceded in death by his brother Dick; sister-in-law Marlene; and brother Roger. He is survived by his wife Phyllis; sisters Janet and Sonia; daughter Syd; sons John, Daniel, and David (Koenig); 8 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Friday September 20, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church 10395 University Ave, Clive, Iowa from 1:00-2:00 P.M. with a service to follow at 2:00 P.M.

For online condolences and to view the full obituary, please go www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 18, 2019
