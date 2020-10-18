Rubiko (Rose) Griffith



Rubiko (Rose) Griffith, 95, formerly of the East side of Des Moines and Urbandale, IA entered her heavenly home on October 8, 2020. Rose had been residing in Deltona, FL the past three years.



Rose was born on the island of le Shima, Okinawa, Japan to Shunichi and Haruko (Uezato) Shimabukuro on July 27, 1925. Rose worked and attended college in Tokyo, but returned to Okinawa after the war. She was employed as an interpreter/translator at Camp Kuwae in Okinawa when she attended a USO dance and met her future husband, Fred, who was stationed at Kadena AFB. They were married in 1951 and the following year Rose immigrated to the United States and they settled in the Des Moines area.



Rose and Fred had four children: Jenean, Robert, Susan and George. After the children had grown, Rose returned to college and graduated from Drake University with a B.S. in Biology. She worked as a Cytotechnologist for 30 years.



In retirement, she and Fred traveled extensively around the world, visiting countries in five out of the seven continents. Rose exceled as an artist, seamstress, cook, and was also a warm and loving hostess. She was loved by her family and many friends.



Rose is survived by her three children: Robert (Marylou) Griffith, Susan (Rob) Wells, George (Shelly) Griffith, her son-in law, Don Iverson, and 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.



Rose was preceded in death by her loving husband (Fred), her daughter (Jenean Iverson), her grandson (Justin Wells) as well as her parents, brother (Hiroshi) and sister (Mitsuko).



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private memorial service celebrating Rose's life will be held by the family on Saturday, October 24th at Galilee Baptist Church in Des Moines, where Rose was a member for over 60 years. The service will be available for viewing on YouTube under Galilee Baptist Church Des Moines, in the days following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Galilee Baptist Church or to the Urbandale Senior Center.









