Services
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
View Map
Committal
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Van Meter, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby A. Harrington


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby A. Harrington Obituary
Ruby A. Harrington

Des Moines - Ruby Arlene (McClain) Harrington was born April 11, 1937 in Des Moines, Iowa to Westley and Dorothy McClain. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice at the age of 82. Ruby is survived by her children, Sharel (Jim) Short, Debra Mitchell, and Daney Harrington; grandchildren, Angelia (Clint) Rogers, Shaun (Toni) Short, Jacob Harrington, and Jared Harrington; great-grandchildren, Cole Rogers, Addison Rogers, and Sullivan Short; and her brothers, John McClain and Dale McClain. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Harrington in 2017 and her brother, Charles McClain.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., with family present from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW, Altoona. There will be a committal service on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League to support their animal foster care programs. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -