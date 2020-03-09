|
|
Ruby A. Harrington
Des Moines - Ruby Arlene (McClain) Harrington was born April 11, 1937 in Des Moines, Iowa to Westley and Dorothy McClain. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice at the age of 82. Ruby is survived by her children, Sharel (Jim) Short, Debra Mitchell, and Daney Harrington; grandchildren, Angelia (Clint) Rogers, Shaun (Toni) Short, Jacob Harrington, and Jared Harrington; great-grandchildren, Cole Rogers, Addison Rogers, and Sullivan Short; and her brothers, John McClain and Dale McClain. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Harrington in 2017 and her brother, Charles McClain.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., with family present from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW, Altoona. There will be a committal service on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League to support their animal foster care programs. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020