Ruby Hendrickson
Winterset - Ruby Irene Cooper Hendrickson passed away, June 24, 2020. She was born July 28, 1923 in Clarke County, the daughter of Perry Edward and Lily Ferne Cooper. She married Elias Anthony (Tony) Hendrickson on November 21, 1942.
Ruby had been the Director of Food Services for the Winterset Community Schools from 1973 until she retired at the age of 84.
She was preceded in death by her husband, E.A. Tony Hendrickson; parents; brothers, HM (Miles) Cooper and Edward Cooper; sister, Virginia Silliman Leslie; infant son, Gary Edward Hendrickson; and grandson, Nathan Lee Horn.
She is survived by her children: Beverly (Richard) Horn of Carrollton, Georgia, Betty Hendrickson, Barbara (Mark) Tunell, and Jim Hendrickson of Winterset; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren: Justin Horn, Emily Horn (Dan) Fincham-Elias and Owen; Grant (Alexis) Tunell-Ainsley and Adley; and Samantha Tunell (Evan) Hollingsworth-Ty, Vera, Tess, and Max; and many loving nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel, where family will be present to receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 30 at the Winterset Cemetery. The family and funeral home ask that anyone in attendance to the visitation or graveside to please follow social distancing guidelines. Live streaming of the graveside service will be available on Ruby's tribute wall at www.caldwellparrish.com
Memorials may be directed to C.R.I.S.P. (Community Resources in Service to People).
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.