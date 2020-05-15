|
|
Ruby Lee Williams
Winterset - Ruby Lee Williams, 86, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 at the Winterset Care Center North.
Ruby was born on August 5, 1933 to Lonzay and Mary Campbell in Chadbourn, North Carolina. She married Joney Williams and to this marriage came two children, Randy and Philip Williams.
For most of Ruby's life, she dedicated herself to social services as the director of child welfare. She was a member of the NAI (Negro Airmen International), Captain Civil Air Patrol, and the AKA society. In her free time, she loved to go out and travel to destinations all over the world. She never missed an opportunity for a social event, as she enjoyed the company of others.
Ruby is survived by her two sons, Randy Williams of Winterset and Philip Williams of Salisbury, MD; and her sister, Nancy Hatch of Durham, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonsay and Mary Campbell; and her husband, Joney.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel. A visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 19 at the funeral home. Following CDC recommendations on large gatherings, services will be open to the public with social distancing monitored by the funeral home staff.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 15 to May 17, 2020