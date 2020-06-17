Ruby WhiteIndianola - Ruby Laurel Hodson White was born in Indianola, Iowa, June 14, 1920 to Cash E. and Wilma M. Hodson.Ruby was employed by the Department of Human Services from 1939 until 1945 and as New Account Representative at Peoples Trust and Savings Bank from 1964 until 1982.She was preceded in death by husband, Richard C., daughter-in-law Vicki White, Great Grandson Christopher Garrett, and Step-mother, Ruth Hodson.She leaves behind, children Richard E. and Martha White, West Des Moines, IA, and Geoffrey and Donna White, Medford, OR, grandchildren Cindi (Brett) Garrett, Sarah (Matt) Derry, Ellie (Eric) Willhoit, and Grant (Paige) White, and five great grandchildren, and half-brother, Ralph Hodson.