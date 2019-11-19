Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
West Des Moines - Rudolph P. Beljaars, 81, passed away peacefully at his home in West Des Moines on Monday, November 18, 2019. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with burial at Resthaven Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at McLaren's.

Rudy served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a lifelong mechanic who worked for Colonial Bakery and Ruan. Rudy had a passion for ukuleles and harmonicas and was very gifted at playing both.

Rudy is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Rudy and Andy; grandchildren (who were his pride and joy) Noah, Gabe, and Violette; and brother, Richard Beljaars. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sonja Dooper; and brother, Robbie Beljaars.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
