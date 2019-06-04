|
Russ Parker
Winterset - Russ Parker, 77, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Madison County Memorial Hospital in Winterset.
A visitation with family present will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, at Caldwell Parrish Winterset Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, June 6, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, near Van Meter. Memorials may be directed to the Iowa Veterans Cemetery and online condolences can be left at caldwellparrish.com.
Russ is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol Parker of Winterset; three children, Steve (Alice) Parker of Winterset; Rodney D. (Vicky) Parker of Norwalk; Teri (Kevin) Clemens of Winterset; eight grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Bohan of North Liberty; Phyllis Rosenberger of Belgrade, MT; Norman (Judy) Parker of Jefferson; Marion (Jean) Parker of Murray.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Florence Parker; sister, Gladys Parker in infancy; brothers, Marvin Parker in infancy and Robert (Joan) Parker.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 4, 2019