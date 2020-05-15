|
|
Russell Amos Gipson, Jr.
Des Moines, IA - Russell Amos Gipson, Jr., age 74, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Russell was born September 28, 1945 in Kansas City, Missouri to Russell Amos Gipson, Sr. and Lela Mae (Shineman) Gipson. He was later adopted by Ernest Langstraat when his mother and Mr. Langstraat married. Russell graduated from Tech High School in Des Moines. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran of the United States Navy.
There are no known family members for Mr. Gipson. He will be laid to rest at Iowa Veterans Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020. The public is welcome to join the procession leaving from Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines at 10:15 a.m. prior to his burial. Due to Covid-19 restrictions at the graveside, we respectfully ask that the cars in procession follow the paved drive through the cemetery and exit, not staying for the interment ceremony.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 15 to May 20, 2020