Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ankeny First United Methodist Church
206 SW Walnut Street
Ankeny, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Ankeny First United Methodist Church
206 SW Walnut Street
Ankeny, IA
Russell Benjamin Obituary
Russell Benjamin

Ankeny - Russell Angelo Benjamin 53, of Ankeny, IA passed away on May 28th, 2019 at Lake Thunderhead in Unionville, MO. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday June 1st, at the Ankeny First United Methodist Church (206 S.W. Walnut). A visitation will be held from 4 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 31st at the Ankeny First United Methodist Church.

He worked at Technical Services Inc. in Ames as a foreman for most of his career. He also enjoyed working on projects at Huber Grading.

Russell is survived by his wife of 29 years, Lisa; 2 children, Jessica (Blake) Mikesell, John Benjamin (Lauren Benson), mother Laura Benjamin, Sisters Lori (Clel) Herr, and LeAnna (Doug) Hoyt; LaRon (Ron) Garlock and many treasured nieces and nephews. He is reunited in heaven with his father Ronald Benjamin and the family pet Emma Jean.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 31, 2019
