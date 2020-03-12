Services
Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Russell Dean Parks

Des Moines - Russell Dean Parks, 85, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020. He passed in the beautiful home he designed, surrounded by family. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ located at 4126 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines. The family will receive friends at a luncheon following the service.

Russ, a lifelong Des Moines resident, was born to Carl and Marvel Parks on December 4, 1934, the younger brother of Carla. He met his wife of 64 years, Marilyn (Scovel), at Lincoln High School; they married and had two children, Melanie (Michael Hopson) and Kevin (Mary Ann), while Russ obtained his degree in Architecture from Iowa State University.

Russ was a dedicated professional and a kind and gentle soul who loved life and beauty in all its forms. He was also a creative and gifted artist. A passionate golfer, he chased the elusive hole-in-one around Waveland Golf Course with great joy.

Russ's parents and sister predeceased him. His surviving wife, children and grandchildren will greatly miss him, as will his beloved cat, Rooney. A model citizen, he led by example with his devotion to family, quiet strength, humility and humor.

The family expresses sincere thanks to the compassionate professionals of Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital, UnityPoint Hospice and Angela Browder Home Care, LLC.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Iowa Architectural Foundation or the Des Moines Public Library Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 12 to Apr. 12, 2020
