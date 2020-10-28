Russell E. Erickson



Des Moines - Russell E. Erickson, 74, of Des Moines Iowa, passed away at home on October 25th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Nancy Erickson, his two children: Neil (Tracey) Erickson and Brent Erickson, his sister Zona (John) Crouse. He was a proud Grandpa to his two Grandchildren: Celeste and Chase. He also had many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



Russ was preceded in death by his brother Albert Jr., Father Albert and Mother Laura Erickson.



Russ was born October 13th, 1946 in Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated from East High School. After high school he served in the United States Army. He was married to Nancy on July 8th, 1972. Russ enjoyed time with family, coaching his kids, Iowa Days, Da Bears and even witnessed his Cubbies World Series Championship. Russ also spent time with many friends at the casino, golfing and having a bite to eat at Sambetti's. Ever the animal lover, Russ made many furry friends while enjoying time outside on the deck.



He will be truly missed by all who crossed his path.



A Celebration of Life Luncheon and Casual Service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church (3857 E. 42nd Street, Des Moines, IA 50317) on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 from 11:30am to 2:00pm.



Masks will be required when not eating for the safety of all guests.









