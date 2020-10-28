1/1
Russell E. Erickson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell E. Erickson

Des Moines - Russell E. Erickson, 74, of Des Moines Iowa, passed away at home on October 25th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Nancy Erickson, his two children: Neil (Tracey) Erickson and Brent Erickson, his sister Zona (John) Crouse. He was a proud Grandpa to his two Grandchildren: Celeste and Chase. He also had many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Russ was preceded in death by his brother Albert Jr., Father Albert and Mother Laura Erickson.

Russ was born October 13th, 1946 in Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated from East High School. After high school he served in the United States Army. He was married to Nancy on July 8th, 1972. Russ enjoyed time with family, coaching his kids, Iowa Days, Da Bears and even witnessed his Cubbies World Series Championship. Russ also spent time with many friends at the casino, golfing and having a bite to eat at Sambetti's. Ever the animal lover, Russ made many furry friends while enjoying time outside on the deck.

He will be truly missed by all who crossed his path.

A Celebration of Life Luncheon and Casual Service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church (3857 E. 42nd Street, Des Moines, IA 50317) on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 from 11:30am to 2:00pm.

Masks will be required when not eating for the safety of all guests.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved