Russell Gene McMillin
Norwalk - Russell McMillin, 79, died May 29, 2020. Military graveside services 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 29th at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. He is survived by his wife, Susan; two children, Sandra Klabunde and Phillip McMillin (Sheri Burrows); two granddaughters, Tiffany (Joe) and Brittany (Caleb); and three great-grandsons, Logan, Liam and Colin.
For service details and instructions; to view his life story and video; and, to send on-line condolences and flowers to the family, visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.