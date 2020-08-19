Russell John Kruse
Des Moines - Russell John Kruse, 80, of Johnston, formerly of West Des Moines, Davenport, and West Liberty, died on August 15, 2020, at the Des Moines VA Medical Center, from natural causes.
Russ was born on January 5, 1940, on a farm near Nichols, to Clarence John and Erdine L. Atkins Kruse. He graduated from West Liberty Community Schools in 1958, attended one year at Iowa State University, and received an AA degree in Business from Muscatine Community College in 1962. He served 6 years with the US Army Reserves.
He married Doris Elizabeth Kemper on July 15, 1962, and they raised 3 children together in Davenport, where he lived for 34 years. They divorced in 2000, and he moved to West Des Moines. In 2018, he moved to Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston.
Russ was an involved father and member of his community, showing up for his children's events and coaching his son's softball team. An active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Davenport, he held many positions in the Iowa United Methodist Men. After moving to West Des Moines in 2000, he sang with the Des Moines Gay Men's Chorus for 10 years and joined the Walnut Hills UMC in Urbandale.
Russ worked for 20 years at J.I. Case Company in Bettendorf, then at Midland Press Corporation in Davenport, and Wells Fargo Bank in West Des Moines, retiring in 2005.
He is survived by daughter Sheila Kruse (Thomas) Boyce, Miami, Florida; sons Todd (Gayle) Kruse, Iowa City; and Kevin (Jennifer) Kruse, Johnston; grandchildren Nicholas, Rachel, Maile, and Shawn Kruse; sister Carol Jean Kruse Rossmann, Ames; brother Jerry Lawrence Kruse, Mt. Vernon; and sister-in-law Christine Marshall Kruse, West Liberty.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Erdine Kruse; ex-wife, Doris Kruse, brothers Kenneth LeRoy Kruse and Terry Clarence Kruse; and brother-in-law Duane Roy Rossmann.