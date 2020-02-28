Services
Russell K. West

Russell K. West Obituary
Russell K. West

Des Moines - Russell K. West, 83, passed away February 25, 2020. He was born May 13, 1936.

Russell married the love of his life, Lorna Peters. She preceded him in death in 2018.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 - 12:00 pm on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines with a graveside service to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

No flowers or memorials are requested.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
