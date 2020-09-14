1/1
Russell "Russ" Nelson
Russell "Russ" Nelson

Des Moines - Russell Nelson, 96, died September 12, 2020 at home under hospice care in Des Moines, Iowa. Private family services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Iles Westover Chapel. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday and scroll to the bottom of Russ' obituary to join in the service. Burial at Glendale Cemetery will follow with military honors.

Russ was born October 30, 1923 in Boone County, Iowa. He enlisted in the US Army and served in WWII as a paratrooper with the 503rd in the South Pacific. Russ was a lifetime member of Highland Park American Legion.

Soon after returning from the service, Russ spent 34 years at Western Electric, making many lifelong friends. After his retirement, he became a member of Izaak Walton League.

Russ was a man of honesty and integrity which he actively fostered in his six children. He loved spending time fishing and camping which always involved a good story or joke around the campfire. He also enjoyed bowling for many years, winning six gold medals in various Veteran's Senior Games. Russ' favorite pastime, though, was playing cards. Even in his last days, a game of Hand and Foot would perk him up.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 71 years, Margaret; Children: Marcy Nelson-Garrison (Rick), Betty Haverkamp (Gary), Joe Nelson (Kitty), Bob Nelson (Sheila), Patty Meinecke (Jeff), and John Nelson; Grandchildren: Scott Kurtz (Michelle), Matt (Angie) and Michael Nelson, Lauren and Ross Nelson, Allison and Jacob Meinecke, and Chelsea, Madeline, Regan, and Brendan Nelson; and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Andy Nelson.

Memorials can be made to the Visual Impairment Services Team Program (VIST) - VA Central Iowa Health Care System or St. Pius X Catholic Church. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.

The family would like to thank Suncrest Hospice for their kindness and compassion in caring for Russ.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
