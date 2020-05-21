|
Russell W. Dalton
Madrid - Russell Wayne Dalton, 86, of Madrid passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his home in Madrid.
Russ was born November 27, 1933 in Madrid, IA, the son of James William and Melissa Jane (Swore) Dalton. Russ married Wanda Faye Rose on June 23, 1950 and they made their home in Madrid.
Russ worked with his son Randy in the family business RW Dalton and Son General Contracors.
He was preceded in death by his wife, daughter Sandy Beckett and two brothers, Kenneth and Howard.
He is survived by four children; Randy Dalton of Madrid, Rhonda Dalton of Madrid, Rusty (Deb) Dalton of Indianola, IA and Debra (Sam) Svaleson of Sheldahl, several grand and great grandchildren four brothers, Ralph Dalton of Lady Lake, FL, Alfred Dalton of Madrid, Ronald Dalton of Marengo, IA and John Anderson of Ames. A special acknowledgement goes to his brother-in-law, Roger Rose who drew the portrait that is included in this notice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Madrid is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 21 to May 24, 2020