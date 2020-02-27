|
|
Ruta Gundega Kalnins
Des Moines - Precious wife, mother, grandmother, and dear friend Ruta Gundega Kalnins went home to be with her Saviour Jesus Christ, Feb. 23, 2020. Ruta was born May 6, 1940, in Jelgava, Latvia. Her family fled from their native Latvia prior to its forceful Soviet occupation. After living in Displaced Persons camps in Germany for several years during which her father passed away, the family emigrated to the United States in 1950. Ruta graduated from East High School and the Mercy School of Nursing in Des Moines. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Lutheran hospital and Mercy Hospital until retirement. She was an active member of the Latvian Society in Iowa and the Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church of Iowa. Ruta was a caring, compassionate, beautiful person loved by all who knew and met her. She loved and cared deeply for her husband, her family, her friends, her Latvian community and everyone she met. Ruta was a devout, generous, loving Christian with a deeply compassionate heart especially for those who were hurting or in need.
Ruta was preceded in death by parents Rudolfs and Luize Plucis, and son Guntis Kalnins. She is survived by her husband Imants of 57 years, daughters Ilga Kalnina and Ilze Kalnins, sons Janis and Dainis (Aija) Kalnins and two grandchildren Eduards and Tomass.
Memorial service and burial of cremains will be at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020