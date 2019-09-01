|
Ruth Ann Hughes
Osceola - Ruth Ann Hughes, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa at 80 years of age.
Ruth Ann worked for Principal and State Farm before working for the State of Iowa.
Ruth Ann leaves to cherish her memory, husband David Hughes of Osceola, IA; daughter, Kathleen (Joe) Schmit of Murray, IA, son Craig Hughes of Osceola, 3 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, and 2 great grandchildren.
Cremation was entrusted to Kale Funeral Home and a memorial will be planned later.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 1, 2019