Ruth Belle Lee Worlan
Des Moines - A Wonderful Mom with an ever-present smile and sweet nature passed away on November 25, 2019. She was born in Edgeley, ND February 8, 1921 to George and Blanche (Moreland) Lee.
Ruth moved to and grew up in Colesburg, IA during the great depression; her parents becoming the owners and operators of the local grocery store. She then moved to Des Moines early in World War II. Her marriage to Air Corps Captain Carroll Worlan in 1945 fell just short of 60 years with his death in 2004. Ruth was very proud of her work with several Des Moines employers in the magazine industry and was known among friends and co-workers to have never uttered an unkind word. At her request Ruth was cremated with her remains to be placed beside her husband's at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her two sisters and two brothers. She is survived by and will be deeply missed by her daughters, Joan Worlan and Carol Young, son-in-law Harold "Butch" Young, and several nieces and nephews. A private family memorial is planned.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25, 2019