Des Moines - Ruth D. Brown, 91, passed away on April 30, 2020, at Bishop Drumm in Johnston. She was born in Templeton, Iowa on January 22, 1929, to Joseph and Martha (Roth) Heithoff.
Ruth was the third to the youngest of eleven children. She attended school in a one room school house, also Sacred Heart Catholic School in Templeton, Iowa. She then went on to Cosmetology School. She meet LeRoy Brown on a blind date at Riverview Amusement Park. They were married in 1951 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Templeton, Iowa. Ruth and LeRoy were married for 58 years until his passing. To this union there were five children born. Ruth was a homemaker and worked for over 35 years for the Des Moines Public School system as a "Lunch Lady", 29 of those years were at Madison Elementary where she retired at the age of 80.
Ruth enjoyed square dancing, baking cookies (there were always plenty of fresh chocolate chip cookies and also plenty in the freezer), gardening, canning her garden goods, cooking and traveling. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ruth was a woman of strong faith, she never missed Sunday mass.
Ruth is survived by her children, Steven (Kathy) Brown, Nancy (Johnny) Austin, Craig (Janet) Brown, Jim (Diane) Brown, Curt (Crissy) Brown; grandchildren, Ryan (Joette) Austin, Adam (Katie) Austin, Andrea (Manuel) Santana, Tyler (Keli) Brown, Travis (Kelly) Brown, Joe (Ashley) Brown, Jackie (John) Landry, Patrick (Sarah) Brown, Summer Brown, Austin Brown (Jessica Oglesby), Logan Brown (Justin Barney), Nate Brown and Madi Brown; 15 great grandchildren; sisters, Edna Schrad and Bernice Halbur; sisters in law, Margaret Heithoff, Mildred Heithoff and Shirley Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Martha; husband, LeRoy; sisters; Bonita (John) Sporrer, Irene (Michael) Richter, Rita (Joe) Simon, Rosemarie Williams and Kathleen Hewitt; brothers, Linus (Marge) Heithoff, Marvin (Esther) Heithoff, Eugene Heithoff, Virgil Heithoff, Joseph Heithoff; brothers and sisters in law, Russell (Shirley) Brown, Sam Schrad, David Brown and Ronald Brown. Also, left to cherish her memory are many nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian Burial has been held.
Memorial contributions may be directed to All Saints Catholic Church, 650 NE 52nd Ave., Des Moines, Iowa
Published in Des Moines Register from May 1 to May 3, 2020