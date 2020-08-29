1/1
Ruth Clark
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Clark

Des Moines - Ruth Elaine (Warye) Clark, age 102 years, died from complications of Covid-19 on August 28th, 2020 at Calvin Community. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family graveside service on Tuesday, September 2, 2020 at Chapel Hill Cemetery (Merle Hay).

Ruth was born on April 30, 1918, to Lew Wallace and Hattie E. (Tracy) Warye at the farm home near Joetown, Iowa. She grew up on a farm near Nashua, Iowa, attending a rural school at Pearl Rock and Nashua High School. After graduating from Iowa State College with a degree in Dietetics, she interned at New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center and remained on the staff for seven years. Ruth returned to Des Moines, Iowa in 1947. While working at Iowa Methodist Hospital she met Glenn L. Clark. They were married May 1, 1948. Ruth was active in her profession working in hospitals for 33 years; retiring from the Des Moines Veterans Medical Center in 1980. As a volunteer, Ruth gave tours of the Flynn Mansion at Living History Farms. Ruth was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Ruth is survived by one son, Henry Alan Clark and wife Mary of Kansas City, MO; Nancy Clark and spouse Cindy Carney of Dallas, TX; Carol Dicks and husband Gary of Des Moines; and Linda Smith and husband Robert of Olathe, KS, and 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 70 yrs. Glenn L. Clark (2018); her brother, Russell B. Warye and his wife Dolores; and her sister, Dorothy Coates and husband, Loyal.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Living History Farms or the Good Samaritan Fund at Calvin Community.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
Chapel Hill Cemetery (Merle Hay)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel Hill Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved