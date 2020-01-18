Services
Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
641-236-3134
Ruth Dalldorf

Ruth Dalldorf Obituary
Ruth Dalldorf

Grinnell - Ruth Dalldorf, 79, of Grinnell died on January 17, 2020, at the Grinnell Health Care Center.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 21st, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Grinnell. Burial will be in Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell.

Visitation with the family present will be held two hours, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., prior to the funeral service at the church.

For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: smithfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
