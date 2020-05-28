Services
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Ruth Darlene Doty

Ruth Darlene Doty Obituary
Ruth Darlene Doty

Des Moines - Ruth "Darlene" Doty, 89, passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020, at EveryStep Hospice-Bright Kavanagh in Des Moines. She was born in Newton, Iowa, on March 26, 1931, to John and Golden (Corbett) Crawford.

Darlene worked as a teacher associate for the Des Moines School District for 31 years. She was a large role model and hero to her family and friends. Darlene was companionate and silly to the end. She enjoyed watching the yearly cardinals that would make nests outside her kitchen window, while baking for her family and friends.

Darlene is survived by her children, Delinda Waldron, Darci McAninch, Dayna Collins, and Doran (Emily Bieghler) Doty; grandchildren, Justin Waldron, Tanner Doty, Brant (Tanya) McAninch, Brandi (Mario Nava) Elswick, Sara Smart, and Ryan Doty; great-grandchildren, Kailyn, Titus, Michael, Cade, Adriana, Samantha, and Adam; as well as other loving family and many special friends.

In addition to her parents, Golden and John Crawford, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dorman; sister, Hap "Joy" Blackmer; and half-siblings, Ruby and Dick.

A private interment will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at Newton Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the or Animal Rescue League of Iowa in loving memory of Darlene.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 28 to May 31, 2020
