|
|
Ruth E. Bartusek
Windsor Heights - On Saturday, November 2, 2019, Ruth E. Bartusek, age 80, passed away with her family at her side. She was born November 11, 1938 in Salina, Kansas to Don and Florence Fightmaster.
Ruth grew up in Des Moines, Iowa from the age of one. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1957 and attended The University of Iowa for one year. Ruth returned to Des Moines and worked for an insurance company where she enjoyed her friends and her job. Ruth met James Howard Bartusek in 1959, and when he returned from Germany with the Army, they were married in April of 1964. Ruth and James raised three children together and were long-time members of St. Theresa's Catholic Church.
Ruth and Jim were hard workers dedicating much of their lives to a family business, Hawkeye Yamaha. Ruth could be found in the office and Jim repairing the motorcycles in the back room. Ruth retired soon after Jim's death in 2002.
Ruth was a simple person enjoying a sunny day in her backyard with a magazine and a Pepsi. She especially enjoyed gardening and her dog, Mimzie. She and her sister, Mary Jo Eshelman, could be found rooting for the Iowa Hawkeyes during football season on Saturdays.
Special thanks goes to her sister, Mary Jo Eshelman, and her niece, Christine Hartline, who were at her side for many hours, as well as Hospice and the nursing home staff who were so compassionate and caring. Thanks also goes to a special cat, "Sissy", who snuggled up to offer comfort and warmth.
Ruth's survivors include her three children and eleven grandchildren whose photos she displayed all over her home, Ruth's daughters live in Aurora, Illinois: Caroline Anne (Robert) Long and Jane Anne (Jeffery) Beer; her son, Todd Andrew Bartusek (Andrea Ernst) lives in Clive, Iowa; Ruth's eleven grandchildren include: Ryan Bartusek (26), Matthew Bartusek (24), Catherine Long (23), Robert Long III (22), Nicholas Bartusek (21), Julia Beer (20), Luke Long (19), Emily Bartusek (18), Molly Long (17), James Beer (16), and Issac Bartusek (15); as well as her sister and best friend, Mary Jo Eshelman; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Ruth is pending for later in November. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019