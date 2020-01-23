|
Ruth E. Mabrier
E. Des Moines - Ruth Erlene Mabrier, age 89, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Joyce Thorp; grandchildren, Jeff Mabrier and Lisa Hart (Joe); great-grandchildren, Joey Hart and Tyler Hart; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and countless dear friends whom she loved very much.
Visitation will be held from 6-8PM Friday, January 24 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 11AM Saturday, January 25, also at Hamilton's, and will conclude with burial at Glendale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Parkridge Specialty Care, 5800 NE 12th Avenue, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327 in appreciation of the loving care they gave to Ruth.
Ruth's full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020