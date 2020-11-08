Ruth Elaine Brown
Urbandale - Ruth Elaine Brown, 87, died on November 7, 2020, at Brio Assisted Living Center in Johnston, Iowa. Ruth was born on the Ward family farm in Cedar, Iowa, on September 28, 1933, the second of Joseph Archer and Althea Delana (Ramsey) Ward's six children. Ruth was one of six graduates in Cedar High School's Class of 1950.
Ruth met Bill Brown during a community dance in 1949, they were married at the Ward family home on July 8, 1951. After 24 months of separation during Bill's service during the Korean War, the couple made their home in Maryville, Missouri, and then in Urbandale, Iowa.
Ruth relished her role as a mother. While Bill spent much of his professional career traveling with Western International, Ruth made sure that there was always a home cooked meal, was always at home when the kids came home from school, ensured that every holiday was special, and always made the Brown house a home.
After Bill retired in 1985, they spent the next 21 years enjoying life to the fullest, traveling annually to the East Coast and to London, collecting antique toys and dishes, and being active members of the Tall Corn Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA). Following Bill's passing in 2006, Ruth remained an active member of Women's Club, modeled clothes for various outlets, enjoyed birthday club lunches with so many great friends, and was even known to cut a rug at Denny Arthur's with her special friend, George Devine, who passed away in 2019.
Ruth is survived by her brothers George Ward of Pleasant Hill and Bill Ward of Fremont; children Dana of Cedar, Dennis (Mary) of Cedar, Darren (Leyann) of West Des Moines, and Heather (Todd) Jacobus of Des Moines, 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Bill.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Grand View Lutheran Church, 2930 East 13th Street, Des Moines, Iowa, with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Entombment will be at Resthaven Mausoleum in West Des Moines, Iowa. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Des Moines Women's Club. Many thanks to the staff at Brio, especially Kari, for taking care of Ruth in such a loving, caring way over these last two years.