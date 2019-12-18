|
Ruth Ellen Slycord
Urbandale - Ruth Ellen Slycord died peacefully December 17, 2019 at age 98 at Deerfield in Urbandale, Iowa from Alzheimer's.
She was born November 17, 1921 in Agency, Iowa to Ethel and John Leeling. Ruth was a depression baby and grew up with a strong work ethic and a waste not, want not attitude. She was spunky, independent, and stubborn.
She married the love of her life, Harold W. Slycord, in 1941. They had one son, Douglas.
Ruth and Harold owned and operated the Slycord Standard Service station at 18th and Grand Avenue in Des Moines and the Hardy Gardens nursery store in West Des Moines. She loved gardening, bowling, raising canaries and parakeets, her maltese dogs, and most of all - her grand and great-grandchildren.
Ruth walked her grandkids to school each day and had a hearty snack ready after. Homework was completed at Grandma's and many an art project were due to her talent. She loved the granddogs, baking, crocheting and working part-time in the deli at TasteBuds in Urbandale for over 20 years.
She is survived by her son, Douglas (Linda) Slycord; grandson, Todd (Jenny) Slycord of Waukee; granddaughter, Dr. Susan (Logan) Keyser of North Liberty, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Cydni and Silas Slycord, and Callahan Keyser; and her nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful to the staff of Deerfield Residential Living and wish to thank Ruth's caregiver, Lejla for her special attention.
A private burial is at Resthaven Cemetery. A small remembrance by family and friends will be in The Gallery at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA on Monday, December 23 at 2:30 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to Western Hills Elementary School, West Des Moines, Iowa. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019