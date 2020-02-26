|
|
Ruth Elwodine (Silor) Lowe
Evansville - Ruth Elwodine (Silor) Lowe, 92, passed away Feb. 22, 2020 in Evansville, Indiana surrounded by her family.
She was born August 22nd, 1927 to Elwood and Dolly (Newby) Silor in Madison County, Kansas.
At a very early age she moved with her family to Fritch, Texas. At age 19 she married and relocated to Des Moines, Iowa where she raised her family and lived for 60 years. Her final years were spent in Evansville, Indiana.
She enjoyed traveling the world from the African Plains to the Himalayas, Russia, Turkey, British Isles and Amsterdam. She enjoyed theater from local playhouses to New York City to London. She was partial to the desert southwest. She was always up for live music, especially Willie Nelson concerts. She was a voracious reader. A loyal and fun friend. She was kindhearted, funny, curious and adventurous.
Twenty-one days in a dory on the Colorado River at age 53 was life changing for her. It was the beginning of many river adventures in the Western United States. She had a love of nature, flowers and gardening. She supported environmental causes her whole life.
Above all, she was a wonderful Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma. She would choose being with her family over anything else. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Ruth retired after a long career at Iowa State Vocational Rehabilitation Center.
She leaves to cherish her memories her sons Jan Lowe (Chako) of Johnston, Iowa, David Lowe (Cheryl) of Urbandale, Iowa, Tim Lowe (Janet) of St. Louis, Missouri, and daughter Sarah Cole (Bob) of Evansville, Indiana; five granddaughters, Jennifer (John) Howard, Nicole (Chris) Weidman, Ann (Sang Jun) Lee, Grace (Jesse) Rutkowski, and Shelley Lowe; seven great grandchildren; sister-in-law LaVerne Silor; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law Martha Jane and Gene Ray Atkinson; brother Michael Silor.
Per her request, there is no service. In her final selfless act she chose to donate her body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine.
Memorials can be made to On With Life at onwithlife.org/giving-back/donate. An organization specializing in brain injury rehabilitation.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020