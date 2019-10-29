|
Ruth G. Anderson
West Des Moines - Ruth Gwendolyn Anderson, 98, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., with a time of sharing at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, November 3, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, November 4, at Maple Street Baptist Church, 1552 Maple Street, Des Moines, and will conclude with burial at Glendale Cemetery. See full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019