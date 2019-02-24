Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Elim Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Elim Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Grimsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Grimsley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Grimsley Obituary
Ruth Grimsley

Randall - Ruth A. Grimsley, 93, of Randall died February 22, 2019 at the Hubbard Care Center. Funeral services will be Wednesday February 27 at 11 am at Elim Lutheran Church in Randall. Visitation is an hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis in 1989, her parents, Carl Martin and Esther Nelson, a sister and brother in law, Clara and Bernie Leeman, a brother Sterling Nelson and brother in law, Larry Teigland.

Survivors include: Daughters DeAnn (Steven) Frisk of Randall, and Donna (David) Pribyl of Story City; and son Gene (Jill) Grimsley of Roland; seven Grandchildren; 12 Great grandchildren; a great- great granddaughter ; a sister June Teigland of Cedar Rapids and sister in law, Jan Nelson of Rogers, Arkansas. She also has many nieces, nephews and friends who mourn her passing.

Ruth requested (in lieu of flowers) memorials be directed to Hubbard Care Center, Elim Lutheran Church, or Riverside Lutheran Bible Camp in her memory. The family thanks everyone for their loving and caring acts of kindnesses at this time. Soderstrum Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.