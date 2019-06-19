|
|
Ruth Grove
Madrid - Ruth Irene Grove, 87, of rural Madrid died June 16, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Visitation will be Friday, June 21 from 5 until 7 P.M. at the Slater United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 22 at 10:30 am at the Slater United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Sheldahl Cemetery.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Roger of rural Madrid, IA; her five children, Sue Mortensen (Rich) of Griswold, IA, Deborah Reinhart (Gary) of Slater, IA, Clint Grove (Denise) of Indianola, IA, Jim Grove (Paula) Grimes, IA and Barb Rampton (Lance) of rural Madrid, IA; 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents and three brothers, Don, Alvin and Vernon Brickley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sheldahl United Methodist Church.
Soderstrum Funeral Home in Slater is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 19, 2019