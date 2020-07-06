1/1
Ruth Kale
Ruth Kale

Des Moines - Ruth Helen Kale, 99, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, in Des Moines, IA. Services will be held 1 pm Friday, July 10, 2020, at Staves Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Phyllis (Jim Worthington) Anderson of Des Moines, IA, Barbara (Lewis) McMeen of Marengo, IA; Son, James Kale of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Andrew (Rachael) Kyte of Cedar Rapids, IA, Shane (Jodi) Bosley of Des Moines, IA, Shannon (Jeff Bagley) Kale of Des Moines, IA, Liz (Jason) Kriegel of Marengo, IA, Mariela (Farrin) Abbott of Redwood City, CA, Paul (Anna) Huber of Des Moines, IA; 9 great grandchildren; as well as many friends and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; parents, William and Rosa; and her siblings, Dean Aubrey, Bill Aubrey, Forrest Aubrey, Raymond Aubrey, Florence Martin, and Frances Kitterman.

The family will receive friends from 12 pm - 1 pm Friday, July 10, 2020, at Staves Memorial United Methodist Church in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to Staves Memorial United Methodist Church. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
