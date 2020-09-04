1/1
Ruth Krantz Engman
Ruth Krantz Engman

Des Moines - Ruth Krantz Engman died peacefully at the age of 88 on Friday, September 4, 2020, with her son by her side. Private graveside services will be 11 am Sunday, September 6th at Jewish Glendale Cemetery. Due to social distancing concerns Ruth's service will be livestreamed. A link will be posted on Ruth' s obituary page on our website, www.IlesCares.com, 10 minutes prior to the service. Extended family and friends are encouraged to use the online condolences located on the obituary page to express sympathies to the family.

Beloved wife of the late Gerald Engman and daughter of the late Betty and Sam Krantz. Cherished mother of Josh (Sharon) Engman, Suzy (Mark) Weber, Shelley Engman (Annie Goslin). Treasured grandmother of Emily (Howie) Paper, Danielle (Tom) Edgington, Sam Engman and Bari Weber and blessed great grandmother of Stevie and Billie Paper. Dear sister of Audrey (Harlan) Rosenberg; sister in law of Eskie (the late Milton) Shepard, Norman (Betty Lou) Engman, Stanley (Shari) Engman and Larry (Suzanne) Engman. Devoted aunt, cousin and friend to a multitude. May her memory be a blessing.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tifereth Israel Synagogue or the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jewish Glendale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
