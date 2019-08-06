|
Ruth Krieman
West Des Moines - Ruth Krieman, 75, of Red Oak, Iowa (formerly of West Des Moines) passed away Friday, August 2nd at Red Oak Healthcare Community surrounded by her family after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
The Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Tuesday August 6th at Brooks Funeral Home, located at 7975 University Avenue in Clive. The Funeral will be held at the same location on Wednesday August 7th at 11am with Burial following at Resthaven Cemetery at 19th and Ashworth in West Des Moines Memorials may be made to the family. For full obituary please visit:wwwiowafuneralplanning.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 6, 2019