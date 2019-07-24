Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Ruth L. Murillo


1942 - 2019
Ruth L. Murillo Obituary
Ruth L. Murillo

Des Moines - Ruth Louise Murillo, 77, died on July 21, 2019, at Edencrest in Beaverdale.

Ruth was born on April 27, 1942, in Des Moines to Norman and Dorothy (Finney) DeShong. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1961 and worked for Dahl's.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond; daughter, Regina (Don) Shafer of West Des Moines; sons; Daniel of West Des Moines and Randy (Alicia) of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren Blake (Ali) Shafer of Norfolk, VA and Justin Shafer of West Des Moines; great-grandchildren, Edwin, Parker, and Andrew Shafer; brothers, Guy (Sandy) DeShong of Boone and Scot (Judy) DeShong of Milo.

Funeral services will be 3 pm on Friday, July 26 at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday evening at McLaren's. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Polk County Senior Center or Care Initiatives Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 24, 2019
