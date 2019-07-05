|
|
Ruth L. Sutton
Des Moines - Ruth Sutton, 85, passed away July 2, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. She was born in Des Moines on October 6, 1933, to Ben and Lorraine Bennett.
Ruth attended Roosevelt High School and graduated from North High School in 1951. She then attended beauty school.
In 1952, she was united in marriage to Robert Sutton. Ruth worked for Walgreens as a pharmacy assistant, at Cornell Elementary School as a cook, and most recently, as a homemaker. Ruth enjoyed antiques and loved going to the flea market.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bob; daughter, Lori Hawkins; granddaughter, Holly McClintic; 7 great-grandchildren, Kasey, Trevor, Katelynd, Kyle, Madisen, Tiffany, and Lillian; 4 great great-grandchildren, Larenzo, Dominic, Avalynn, and Jeffrey. She was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, and grandson, Nick McClintic.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home one hour prior to service time.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 5, 2019