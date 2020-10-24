Ruth Mae UnderwoodGuthrie Center - Ruth Mae Underwood, 77, was the first child born to Wilbur & Gladys (Potter) Teagarden. Ruth was born May 14, 1943 in Jefferson, IA. She passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 due to complications from Parkinson's Disease, surrounded by her loving family.Ruth grew up in Grand Junction, IA and graduated from East Greene High School in 1961. In 1964, she graduated from Iowa Methodist School of Nursing in Des Moines, IA. Ruth worked over 35 years at the Guthrie County Hospital in Guthrie Center, IA, as a registered nurse. She took a pause in the middle of her tenure to be a stay-at-home mom raising her two children - something which she truly she enjoyed.Ruth was member of the First Presbyterian Church in Guthrie Center where she sang in the choir, was church treasurer, taught Sunday School, belonged to PW, organized and prepared countless meals for Lions Club and other church functions, and coordinated the church's delivery schedule for Meals on Wheels. She was a 42 year member of the PEO sisterhood, Chapter BY. She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of several card clubs.Ruth was married to Roger Underwood on August 16, 1964, in Grand Junction, IA. They moved to Guthrie Center following their wedding and lived there for next 56 years. To this union, were born Shari (Kelly) Shaw of Indianola, IA and Michael (Cara) Underwood of Guthrie Center, IA. Ruth enjoyed time with her five grandchildren, Annika Shaw and Elyse Shaw of Indianola; and Collin Stowe, Audrey Stowe, and Megan Underwood of Guthrie Center. Also surviving are her siblings, William (Michol) Teagarden of Lighthouse Point, FL; Joel Teagarden of Bettendorf, IA; and Janna (Craig) Coffman of Independence, IA. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Fran Teagarden of Grand Junction, IA and Ardys (David) Wetrich of Ottumwa, IA; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Teagarden, in-laws Homer & Alma Underwood, brother-in-law Robert Underwood, sister-in-law Kari Teagarden, and nephews Shane Teagarden and Doug Teagarden.Services honoring the life of Ruth will be held at a later date due to current restrictions associated with Covid-19. Memorial contributions in memory of Ruth may be made to Guthrie County Hospital Foundation or the First Presbyterian Church of Guthrie Center.The family would like to give a special thanks to those that provided care to Ruth- specifically Cheryl Jensen of Guthrie County Public Health, Hospice of the Midwest, and Affinity Home Care, Greene County.