Ruth Rater

Ruth RaterWest Des Moines - Ruth Ann Rater was born on December 3, 1957, in Greenfield, IA, to Louis Daniel Rater and Evelyn June Feick. She joyfully jumped into the arms of Jesus at age 62 of Glioblastoma on Friday, August 21, at her residence in West Des Moines.Ruth attended grade schools at Cumberland-Massena, Bridgewater-Fontanelle, Paton, and Stanton. She attended Jr. High and graduated from Clarinda High School in 1976.Ruth had five siblings-including Risa Jane, Robert Daniel, RaeJean, Ronald Neal, and Ryan Daniel (Roscoe). Following high school graduation, she attended Iowa Western Community College in Clarinda and Drake University. Ruth graduated from Iowa Methodist School of Nursing in 1980.Ruth married Richard E. Gonzalez. Their children included Geoffrey Michael, Patrick Arjen Michael, Paul Michael David, and Stephanie Ann Marie.Ruth was a registered nurse in Obstetrics for 38 years. She worked at UnityPoint in Des Moines and Sioux City. Ruth did travel nursing at various hospitals in Texas and California from 2013-2018.Preceding Ruth in death were her grandparents Ira and Freida Rater; Edwin and Helen Feick; parents Louis Daniel Rater and Evelyn June Rater; and brothers Robert and Ronald Rater.Surviving Ruth are her children and grandchildren-including Geoffrey Gonzalez (Emily); Patrick (Marisha) Gonzalez, Paul Gonzalez (Jane); Stephanie Gonzalez (Kyle); grandson Leo Gonzalez, and granddaughter Sadie Gonzalez.Also, surviving are sisters Risa Rater of Vermillion, SD and RaeJean Lepird (Tim) of Carroll; Aunt Joan Snyder of Council Bluffs, godsons Jason Feick of Fontanelle; and Jonathan Paulson, of Urbandale; special friend Brian Cahill of Live Oak, CA; in addition to extended family and friends.Memorial services will be held at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines. Due to restrictions with COVID-19, we are requesting that only immediate family attend. Time and date will be communicated separately. Burial will be at Eureka Cemetery located south of Adair.Ruth will be remembered most for her rock-solid faith in Jesus, loving heart, and gentle spirit. "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13