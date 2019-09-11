|
|
Ruth Riffe
Ames - Ruth Martin Riffe, age 85, was called to meet her Savior on September 9, 2019, at Bethany Life in Story City, Iowa.
Friends may call from 5-7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Adams Funeral Home, 502 Douglas Ave, in Ames. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 Calvary United Methodist Church, 1403 Hoover, in Ames. Burial will be in the Ames Municipal Cemetery.
Ruth was born on August 3, 1934 in Ames, the fourth of nine children born to Paul and Esther (Jackman) Martin. In her youth, she was active in Campfire Girls, Girl Scouts, Youth Fellowship, and taught Bible School at the EUB Church where she was a member.
Ruth attended Lincoln Elementary School and was graduated from Ames High School, class of 1952. After graduation, she worked at Mary Greeley Hospital in the Dietary Department. While employed there, the Director of Nursing was instrumental in securing a scholarship for her to pursue a career in Nursing in September 1955 and was graduated in 1958.
In addition to serving many years as a nurse at Iowa Methodist Hospital, Ruth's career led her to Mary Greeley Hospital in Ames, the Veterans' Hospital in Des Moines, and hospitals in Arizona, New York, Colorado, Florida, and Virginia. She retired from nursing after 44 plus years- a very satisfying career.
Ruth enjoyed music, art, sports, and many cultural and social events. She was a "History Buff" and served as a Docent in Museums in Virginia and Florida. She had impeccable taste in clothing and loved to shop. She loved to entertain guests and was a gracious hostess. Ruth was skilled at needle work, especially crocheting and quilting. She crocheted many tablecloths and bedspreads for family and friends.
She was compassionate in dealing with hose who needed help or encouragement. She worked with patients in Hospice Care and was a loving mentor to nieces and nephews.
Like Job, her faith in God was unshakeable. She read her Bible daily and studied the scriptures. Her trust was in God, and He was her strength.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother Paul Victor, and brother Norman. She is survived by brother Jerry Martin of Marshalltown; and sisters Pauline of Ames, Barbara Crawford of Waterloo, Mary Carr of West Des Moines, Paula Freeman of Des Moines, Marie Mancuso (Joe) of Ames; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for Ruth's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. Memorials in Ruth's name may be directed to the Unity Point Health Foundation, 1415 Woodland Ave, STE E-200, Des Moines, Iowa 50309.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 11, 2019