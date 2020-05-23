|
Ruth Royer (Ickes) Brewer
Dallas Center - Ruth Royer (Ickes) Brewer passed away peacefully in Dallas Center, Iowa, on May 22, 2020, at the age of 98. Private services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Dallas Center Church of the Brethren. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com and scroll to the bottom of Ruth's obituary at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to join in the service. Family and friends are welcome to attend the graveside committal service which will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Brethren Cemetery near Dallas Center.
Ruth was born September 4, 1921, to William and Pearl (Royer) Ickes on the family farm near Dallas Center. Ruth attended Grant #3 Country School and graduated from Dallas Center High School in 1939. After high school, she attended Drake University and McPherson College in Kansas. Ruth taught at Sugar Grove #9 Country School and later in Woodward and Dallas Center.
On June 5, 1945, Ruth was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Brewer. Bob and Ruth farmed together in rural Dallas Center for 47 years. She was a lifelong member of the Dallas Center Church of the Brethren, where she served actively as a Sunday School teacher, sang in the church choir, and was a long-time treasurer for the women's fellowship group. Ruth was a 4-H leader in Dallas County. Bob and Ruth were named honorary Dallas County 4-H members. In later years, Ruth worked at the Dallas Center Post Office, Dahl's, and Hoyt Sherman Place. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her faith, her love of family, and the farm were her life's passions.
Ruth will be greatly missed by her two children, Ardelis (Malcolm) Miller of Beaman and Dan (Linda) Brewer of Dallas Center; grandchildren, Katy Miller, Jen (Brian) Feldpausch, Susie (Grant) Menke, Emily (Jeff) Wynn, and Joe (Brenda) Brewer; and six great-grandchildren, Abby, Nick, Will, JJ, Luke, and Winn. She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant daughter, Kathy, her husband, Bob, in 1992, as well as Bob's seven siblings who were so special to her
since she was an only child.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the loving care provided by Spurgeon Manor of Dallas Center. Memorial contributions may be made to CIRSI of Marshalltown (Central Iowa Residential Services, Inc.) or the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 23 to May 25, 2020