Ruth Williams
Ruth Williams passed away on February 3, 2020. Visitation services will be held at Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home on Sunday, February 9th, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Monday, February 10th, at 12:00 p.m. at King of Kings. Left to cherish her memory is her children, Deborah Williams, Michael Williams; siblings, Maryanne Arnold, Louise Brown; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and a host of extended family and close friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020