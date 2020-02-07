Services
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
King of Kings
1927 - 2020
Ruth Williams Obituary
Ruth Williams

Ruth Williams passed away on February 3, 2020. Visitation services will be held at Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home on Sunday, February 9th, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Monday, February 10th, at 12:00 p.m. at King of Kings. Left to cherish her memory is her children, Deborah Williams, Michael Williams; siblings, Maryanne Arnold, Louise Brown; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and a host of extended family and close friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
