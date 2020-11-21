1/1
Ruth Wood
Ruth Wood

New Virginia - Ruth Ann Wood, 94, of New Virginia, passed away November 20, 2020. Private family services will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 with burial following in the New Virginia Cemetery. You may join the family on our Live Stream starting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 25 located on Ruth's obituary page of our website.

She is survived by her children, Patricia A Niebes, Orville Fredwood Wood Jr., Steven J. Wood; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Alice Fawcett, LeRoy Schumacher, Tom Schumacher; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Orville; daughter, Karen Jensen; five brothers.

Memorial contributions may be given to the New Virginia United Methodist Church in her name. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
